NFL DFS for Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players are getting ready for Week 4, with big names like Alvin Kamara, Odell Beckham, Ezekiel Elliott, Drew Brees and Tom Brady among the most expensive players available on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, McClure's optimal lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He cashed his Week 3 Sunday night lineup on FanDuel as well, and anybody who took his recommendation of Calvin Ridley for Week 3 GPPs got a player who returned around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel thanks to a tournament-winning 8-146-3 line.

For Week 4, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Ryan is coming off a career performance in Week 3 when he shredded the Saints for 374 yards and five touchdowns through the air. His QB rating of 148.1 in that game was nearly perfect. After being shut down by the defending champion Eagles in the season opener, Ryan has now accounted for nine total touchdowns during the past two weeks. He was only 8 percent owned in many FanDuel tournaments in Week 3.

McClure's Week 4 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who's $4,300 on DraftKings and min-priced at $4,500 on FanDuel.

With Josh Gordon now in New England, Callaway's role in Cleveland will grow dramatically. He had 11 targets last week against the Jets and had a touchdown in Week 2 against the Saints. "Callway is the clear winner of Josh Gordon leaving town," McClure told SportsLine. "He played 69-of-77 snaps in Week 3. Baker Mayfield is a clear upgrade at QB and this week's opponent, the Raiders, rank 30th in pass rush and 28th in coverage. Mayfield should have plenty of opportunities to find him."

The Raiders let Miami's Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson run wild last week. Grant had two touchdowns and 70 yards, while Wilson had 74 yards and a score. The Raiders have also given up big days to Emmanuel Sanders (4-96), Brandin Cooks (5-87), and Cooper Kupp (5-52-1).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

