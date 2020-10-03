New England quarterback Cam Newton has largely been a success in his first year with the organization, as the Patriots are 2-1 heading into a Week 4 matchup against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs. Newton has thrown for 714 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns. That combination of passing and rushing has made Newton one of the top NFL DFS picks every week. Should you ride Newton in your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday against the Chiefs, who are allowing 355.7 yards and 20 points per game?

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top Week 4 NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at $6,400 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The rookie exploded for 138 rushing yards on 25 carries and a touchdown in a Week 1 victory against the Texans. Edwards-Helaire has cooled slightly since, but has still compiled 102 yards on 30 carries in subsequent victories over the Chargers and Ravens.

The former LSU star showed his versatility against the Ravens, catching five of six targets for 70 yards in the Monday Night Football victory. Edwards-Helaire's 342 yards from scrimmage on 66 touches has been a unique asset in the Chiefs' electrifying offense. McClure sees that trend continuing on Sunday afternoon against the Patriots, making him a prime choice for your NFL DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers receiver D.J. Moore ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Moore had a disappointing Week 3, catching two passes for 65 yards. However, he had been targeted 22 times in the first two weeks and he should still see a lot of work for a team that is likely to spend a lot of time behind.

Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in completed air yards (222) this season and his six deep targets this year is seventh-best among wide receivers. Now he'll take on an Arizona defense that he had a 52-yard touchdown catch against in 2019. Arizona has given up 13 catches for 182 yards and two scores to No. 1 wide receivers in the last two weeks.

How to set Week 4 NFL DFS lineups

