NFL DFS players are making their first major adjustments due to COVID-19 after Steelers vs. Titans was postponed to Week 7 and Chiefs vs. Patriots was delayed until Monday or Tuesday. The NFL DFS player pool for Sunday is now missing players like Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Cam Newton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and others who could have been important parts of NFL DFS lineups. There are still several places to turn for top NFL DFS picks, however, with William Hill listing six games with a total of 50 points or higher on Sunday.

Which high-end players can you turn to as building blocks for NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on daily fantasy sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? And which NFL DFS stacks should you consider? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 4, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin at $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. The second-year pro is beating out veterans Jordan Howard and Matt Breida for the top spot in Miami's backfield as Week 4 approaches. He had 27 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage against the Jaguars last week, while Howard and Breida had just six touches combined.

Gaskin draws a matchup against a Seattle defense that has been stout defending the run, but has given up at least one rushing touchdown each week. Even if the Dolphins fall behind, Gaskin still has value because he's caught at least four passes in each game and can still be part of the passing attack late.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers receiver D.J. Moore ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Moore had a disappointing Week 3, catching two passes for 65 yards. However, he had been targeted 22 times in the first two weeks and he should still see a lot of work for a team that is likely to spend a lot of time behind.

Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in completed air yards (222) this season and his six deep targets this year is seventh-best among wide receivers. Now he'll take on an Arizona defense that he had a 52-yard touchdown catch against in 2019. Arizona has given up 13 catches for 182 yards and two scores to No. 1 wide receivers in the last two weeks.

