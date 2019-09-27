NFL DFS for Week 4: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Several running backs have already established themselves as elite NFL DFS picks through the first three weeks of the season. Not surprisingly, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys are at the top of many NFL DFS wish lists, but there are several more who could be targeted heavily this week. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Vikings back Dalvin Cook are averaging well over 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel and could break out for 30 at any time. That's also true of New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette. With FanDuel hosting a $3M NFL Sunday Million and DraftKings running a $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions to make while finalizing your NFL DFS strategy for the week. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games for Week 4, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS advice and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

One of McClure's top Week 4 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season. The third-year back out of Stanford is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's also been extremely productive as a pass-catcher, hauling in 15 receptions for 132 yards.

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-four targets for another 35 yards. And with quarterback Kyle Allen having already been named the starter for Week 4, the Panthers are expected to lean heavily on McCaffrey again this week against the Texans, who gave up 169 all-purpose yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara earlier this season. Lock McCaffrey into your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and look for a tournament-winning return against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 4 also includes Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen at $6,800 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. The second-year pro from Houston started Week 3 in relief of the injured Cam Newton and looked sharp. Allen went 19-of-26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns, good for a 144.4 QB rating. Most importantly, he led the Panthers to their first victory of the season, a 38-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Since Newton is out again this week with a foot injury, Allen will get the nod against the Houston Texans. Sunday marks Allen's third start, and his career stat line of 35-of-53 for 489 yards and six touchdowns cannot be ignored. Plus, he has yet to toss an interception in his pro football career. Lock Allen in as one of the top NFL DFS picks at quarterback for Week 4.

