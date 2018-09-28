NFL DFS for Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The Packers' Randall Cobb may sit out this week with a hamstring injury. Jay Ajayi appears likely to play for the Eagles, but his effectiveness remains in doubt. And Keenan Allen has been suffering from a knee injury and only scored once this season. With byes starting and players' status up in the air as kickoffs approach, there are plenty of landmines that NFL DFS players must navigate when setting their Week 4 lineups. So before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games in Week 4, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a top DFS professional approaching $2 million in career earnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, McClure's optimal lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He cashed his Week 3 Sunday night lineup on FanDuel as well, and anybody who took his recommendation of Calvin Ridley for Week 3 GPPs got a player who returned around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel thanks to a tournament-winning 8-146-3 line.

For Week 4, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Ryan is coming off a career performance in Week 3 when he shredded the Saints for 374 yards and five touchdowns through the air. His QB rating of 148.1 in that game was nearly perfect. After being shut down by the defending champion Eagles in the season opener, Ryan has now accounted for nine total touchdowns during the past two weeks. He was only 8 percent owned in many FanDuel tournaments in Week 3.

McClure's Week 4 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Jaguars TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is very affordably-priced at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings .

Seferian-Jenkins has the revenge-game narrative on his side in Week 4 against the Jets, whom he played for last season and set career-highs in receptions (50) and yards (357). "Seferian-Jenkins leads all Jacksonville pass catchers in snaps at 85 percent so far this season and has a very solid target-to-snap rate of 10 percent," McClure told SportsLine.

The Jets let Dolphins tight end AJ Derby in the end zone in Week 2 and allowed Jarvis Landry to run wild for an 8-103 stat line last Sunday. Expect a motivated Seferian-Jenkins to get red-zone opportunities with the Jaguars favored. He's nearly min-priced too, which allows you to roster plenty of NFL DFS stars alongside him.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So whom is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.