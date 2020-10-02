The 2020 NFL season continues on Sunday and NFL daily Fantasy players are seeing the NFL DFS player pool shrink due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Titans and Steelers game has been postponed until later in the season. That means that you won't have the option of putting players such as Derrick Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jonnu Smith or James Conner in your NFL DFS lineups in Week 4.

That will make finding value even more important as you look to afford stars like Patrick Mahomes, Nick Chubb and Mike Evans. And with big money on the line in NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll definitely want to make sure you're getting as much bang for your buck as possible. Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for the Sunday main slate and the rest of Week 4, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top Week 4 NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,000 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. After a brief contract scare led to trade rumors, Kamara got a deal done just before the season started and he's been absolutely brilliant in the early going.

Kamara has carried the ball 31 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, but it's been his involvement in the passing game that has been truly spectacular. Kamara has been targeted 31 times this season and has 27 catches for 285 yards and three scores. Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (438) and total touchdowns (6) and now he'll take on a Lions defense that allows 5.7 yards per carry.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers receiver D.J. Moore ($6,800 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Moore had a disappointing Week 3, catching two passes for 65 yards. However, he had been targeted 22 times in the first two weeks and he should still see a lot of work for a team that is likely to spend a lot of time behind.

Moore ranks fourth in the NFL in completed air yards (222) this season and his six deep targets this year is seventh-best among wide receivers. Now he'll take on an Arizona defense that he had a 52-yard touchdown catch against in 2019. Arizona has given up 13 catches for 182 yards and two scores to No. 1 wide receivers in the last two weeks.

