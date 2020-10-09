The Packers and Lions are the first two NFL teams to go on scheduled byes in Week 5, and with Titans vs. Bills and Patriots vs. Broncos moving off the Sunday schedule, that shortens up the NFL DFS player pool dramatically for the main slate. However, there are still opportunities to find value during the early and late kickoffs on Sunday. The Chiefs and Raiders have their total listed at 55 at William Hill, and with the Chiefs favored by 12, they're sure to be a popular source for NFL DFS stacks.

If oddsmakers are right, Clyde Edwards-Helaire should see a sizable number of touches. That should make him a popular option for NFL DFS lineups with the Raiders allowing 5.0 yards per carry this season. But what other players should you be targeting for Sunday? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 5, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 4, McClure identified Panthers running back Mike Davis as one of his core lineup plays on FanDuel. The result: Davis erupted for 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown -- returning 19.6 Fantasy points. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Even with the Cowboys choosing to sling it all over the place in 2020, Elliott remains a fixture in their offensive plans and his ability as a receiver ensures that he's a high-floor option on a weekly basis.

Elliott has at least 20 touches in all four games this season and even though he's only carried the ball 26 times in the last two weeks, he's been able to supplement his scoring with 19 targets in the passing game. On Sunday, Elliott will take on a Giants defense that he's rushed for 532 yards and three touchdowns against in six career games.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle ($6,600 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings). Kittle missed two weeks with a sprained MCL but he eliminated almost any concern of the injury lingering with his performance against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Kittle was targeted 15 times and caught them all for 183 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted twice in the red zone and his 3.07 yards per route run is the second best mark of any tight end in the NFL so far this season. He'll take on a Dolphins defense that hasn't faced an elite tight end yet but that ranks dead last in the NFL in net adjusted yards per passing attempt (8.2).

