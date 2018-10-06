NFL DFS for Week 5: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Scoring records are falling left and right this season, and Week 5 brings another opportunity for NFL DFS players to exploit matchups against porous defenses. Sunday's 12-game main slate features five games with an Over-Under of 50 or more, so look for plenty of fireworks once again. With so many elite options like Todd Gurley ($9,100 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings) and Antonio Brown ($9,000 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings) available, see what Mike McClure has to say before setting your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups for tournaments and cash games. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine and a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 4, he was all over Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel at $3,900 on DraftKings. The result: Gabriel, who was only 3 percent owned, exploded for seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 33.4 points and almost 9x value. That pick helped his optimal lineup finish in the top 2 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, while his optimal FanDuel lineup finished in the top 6 percent. Anybody following him is up huge.

For Week 5, we can tell you McClure is banking on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Bortles has been a strong NFL DFS pick multiple times this season, returning over 5x value on DraftKings twice already. And he gets a matchup against a Kansas City defense that has given up massive numbers already this year, including 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger.

McClure's Week 5 NFL DFS advice also includes stacking Bortles with wide receiver Dede Westbrook at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

With Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns out of Jacksonville this season, it's been Westbrook, a speedy 2017 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, who has benefited from extra targets and increased production.

Bortles looked his way 13 times last week against the Jets and he responded with nine catches for 130 yards. Westbrook now gets a juicy matchup against a Kansas City secondary allowing 328.5 yards through the air per game, the second-most in the league. JuJu Smith-Schuster shredded this same defense for a 13-121-1 stat line, so lock Westbrook in as one of the top NFL DFS picks and watch the points roll in on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 5?