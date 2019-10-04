NFL DFS for Week 5: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

The 2019 NFL season has already been a wild one, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking an monstrous step forward as a passer and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes following up on his MVP season with numbers that are arguably even better. How should you approach them when crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 5? Jackson has thrown for 1,110 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions while rushing for 238 yards and another score. Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception. As a result, they are two of the most sought-after quarterbacks in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel, Yahoo, and DraftKings. Of course, with their sky-high NFL DFS pricing, determining whether their matchups make them a strong enough value can be a tough task. So before you make your Week 5 NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice from Mike McClure at SportsLine. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Then in Week 4, he was all over Wayne Gallman, who recorded 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores. McClure's FanDuel GPP lineup also returned 2X on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Anyone who has been following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 5 NFL DFS picks is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Allen has been sensational for the Chargers through the first four weeks of the season.The veteran wide receiver is averaging over 110 receiving yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his first four games, and now he'll look to exploit a Broncos secondary that gave up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown to Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams earlier this season.

The Broncos have also given up productive stat lines to pass-catchers like Dede Westbrook (5-66), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-99-1), and Darren Waller (7-70). Entering Week 5, Allen leads the NFL in receiving yards with 452, 64 more than the next closest player (Cooper Kupp). Lock Allen in your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Denver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins and the Texans will take on the Falcons on Sunday, and Atlanta's defense ranks 22nd in the NFL in points allowed. They have given up a head-turning seven touchdowns to wide receivers already this season and were torched by the Titans' Corey Davis (5-91-1) and A.J. Brown (3-94-2) last week.

Hopkins has 39 touchdown receptions the last four years and corralled a career-high 115 receptions last season for 1,572 yards. This year, he's caught 24 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and is due for another standout performance after failing to score or crack 70 yards the last three weeks. Look for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to target him early and often, making him a strong option for your NFL DFS picks.

