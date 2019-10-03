NFL DFS for Week 5: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook have been three of the top running backs in the league through four weeks. It's not surprising that they're all among the most expensive running backs NFL DFS players can pick on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings in Week 5. However, they'll all be tested this week against defenses that rank in the top half of the league in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Are they worth their price, or is there better value in a player like David Johnson against a porous Bengals defense? Those are the types of questions players will need to answer as they make their Week 5 NFL DFS picks. Before finalizing your own Week 5 NFL DFS strategy, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his optimal NFL DFS lineups, player pool and advice can help you make the right calls in Week 5.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Then in Week 4, he was all over Wayne Gallman, who recorded 118 yards from scrimmage and two scores. McClure's FanDuel GPP lineup also returned 2X on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Anyone who has been following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 5 NFL DFS picks is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen at $7,500 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Allen has been sensational for the Chargers through the first four weeks of the season.The veteran wide receiver is averaging over 110 receiving yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's recorded at least eight receptions in three of his first four games, and now he'll look to exploit a Broncos secondary that gave up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown to Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams earlier this season.

The Broncos have also given up productive stat lines to pass-catchers like Dede Westbrook (5-66), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-99-1), and Darren Waller (7-70). Entering Week 5, Allen leads the NFL in receiving yards with 452, 64 more than the next closest player (Cooper Kupp). Lock Allen in your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Denver on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.

Eifert is off to a relatively slow start this season with just 11 catches for 81 yards and a score. But he gets a juicy matchup in Week 5 against a Cardinals defense that has been torched by tight ends this season. They've given up by far the most Fantasy points to that position, including a slate-breaking 11-166-2 line to T.J. Hockenson, plus 6-75-2 to Greg Olsen and 7-57-1 to Will Dissly.

Eifert has been targeted at least five times in three of his four games this season, so he's getting plenty of opportunities. Look for him to exploit this matchup and return week-winning value for NFL DFS players in Week 5.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 5 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 5? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.