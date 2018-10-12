NFL DFS for Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of questions as NFL DFS players enter their lineups for Week 6. Is Tevin Coleman a must-play against the Bucs with Devonta Freeman (foot) likely out? Can you trust Eric Ebron, who is nursing multiple injuries, against the Jets? Are the Seahawks and Raiders hands-off after 5,000-mile flights to London in the NFL's first overseas game of the season? How will Mitchell Trubisky respond in his first game since throwing six touchdowns two weeks ago? And what NFL DFS picks should you target this week in order to hit it big on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before you set any NFL DFS lineups, you'll want to hear what DFS professional Mike McClure has to say.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and top 1 percent on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites thanks to players like Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who returned 6x value on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 6, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

The emergence of Calvin Ridley in Atlanta has brought Jones' price down on both sites. He's only the fifth most-expensive receiver on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but McClure sees huge value in a player that Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has vowed to get more involved on offense.

And with a matchup against the Buccaneers on tap this Sunday, the writing is on the wall for Jones to put up the type of numbers daily Fantasy players have become accustomed to. The Bucs are dead last in the league in passing defense and have given up massive numbers already, like when Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went off for 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Lock in Jones as one of the top NFL DFS picks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles ($6,900 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings).

It's been an up-and-down season for the often-maligned Bortles. He looked like a championship-level quarterback in wins over the Jets and Patriots, but provided little DFS value against the Giants and Titans. Last week against the Chiefs, his four interceptions were a major reason why the Jaguars struggled. However, he was able to mask that in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games with 464 yards of total offense, two touchdowns, and a 3.6X ROI on FanDuel.

In Week 6, Bortles gets the Cowboys. They're middle of the road (17th in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks), but they only have one interception this season. Dallas' inability to generate turnovers raises Bortles' floor without damaging his potential ceiling. He's a major value as just the 16th most expensive quarterback on FanDuel and the 12th most expensive QB on DraftKings.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 6 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 6 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.