Chris Olave has had two of the most disappointing results for a WR1 in Fantasy football 2024. The Saints' top receiver had two receptions for 10 yards last week and opened the year with two receptions for 11 yards. He averaged six receptions for 84.7 yards in the three weeks between, but Olave only has one touchdown and hasn't often returned value for his price tag in NFL DFS lineups. The Saints are forced into a quarterback change this week with Derek Carr (oblique) out and Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. Could a change in QB boost Olave's floor for Week 6 NFL DFS picks given some of his lackluster results with Carr

Kirk Cousins passed for 509 yards and four touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay, so should daily Fantasy football players expect the Saints with a rookie quarterback to have a strong showing in his NFL debut for Week 6 NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,600 on DraftKings, $9,300 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old became one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL this offseason after finishing third in Offensive Player of the Year voting last season. Lamb had 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, leading the sport in receptions and ranking second in yards. Although his production and targets aren't as high this season as last year, he's still one of the most consistent options in the NFL DFS player pool with at least 60 yards and seven targets in every game this season.

Dallas has played three of its first five games on the road this season and they've been a more efficient offense at home over the last few seasons. The Cowboys averaged 37.4 points per game at home compared to 23.3 ppg on the road last season after averaging 30 ppg at home compared to 24.6 on the road the season before. It's no surprise Lamb's production has drastically improved at home with the team's scoring success. He averaged 9.1 receptions for 119.4 yards per game at home last season, including having 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 last season against Detroit, who the Cowboys host on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). Reed had four receptions for 78 yards after averaging 138.5 yards in his first two games of the season with Love as the starting quarterback. Reed has been the leading wide receiver in all three games Love has started this year as it's clear the they are developing elite on-field chemistry.

Reed has been the most consistent receiver in Green Bay this season with Christian Watson (ankle) uncertain for this week and Romeo Doubs reportedly upset over his role in the offense. Doubs had his recent suspension reduced from two games to one, so he will play Sunday, but with the rapport Love and Reed have developed early into the season, McClure expects Reed to be the primary target yet again on Sunday against the Cardinals, who are allowing the third-most yards per pass in the NFL this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

