NFL DFS for Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

There's plenty for NFL DFS players to consider heading into Week 6. The 49ers are a surprising 4-0 and looking to stay undefeated this week against a team all of the NFC was looking up at last season, the Rams. San Francisco is led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has passed for 920 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions. Conversely, Rams QB Jared Goff has passed for more yards (1,649), but has the same number of touchdowns and three more interceptions. So which quarterback in the 49ers vs. Rams game is the more desirable daily Fantasy football play in Week 6? Or should you look at a signal-caller like Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, or Kyler Murray? When locking in your lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, finding the right Week 6 NFL DFS value picks at every position is the key to success. So before you lock in your NFL DFS strategy for Week 6, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy sports player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 6 NFL DFS picks is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,900 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Kamara has been consistently productive for the 4-1 Saints all season, amassing over 100 yards of total offense in three games and setting a rushing pace close to 1,100 yards this season. Kamara's versatility is a major plus for the Saints, as he averages 15 carries per game and catches five passes per game out of the backfield.

Next up for Kamara is the Jaguars, who allow over 400 yards defensively per game. Jacksonville was just gutted by Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey for 237 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Fire up Kamara as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS Week 6 strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Le'Veon Bell at $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings.

Bell has been a workhorse for the Jets this season. In fact, Bell has recorded at least 22 touches in every single game thus far. And while he has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season, that could change this week against Dallas. That's because New York starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Darnold's return will certainly take some of the defensive attention off Bell. Plus, the Cowboys just gave up 107 rushing yards and four touchdowns to Packers running back Aaron Jones last week. Bell is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Week 6 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Cowboys.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 6 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 6? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.