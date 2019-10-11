NFL DFS for Week 6: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

With FanDuel offering a $2.75 million Sunday Million and DraftKings running a $3.75 million Fantasy Football Millionaire for Week 6, finding the right NFL DFS matchups to exploit is critical. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs put up 32.3 points on DraftKings against a staunch Bears defense in Week 5, while Texans wide receiver Will Fuller posted an earth-shattering 56.7 points against the Falcons on Sunday in a quality matchup. Fuller and Jacobs helped break last week's NFL DFS slate. But, are they coming into their own, or was their most recent performance an aberration? Before you finalize your Week 6 NFL DFS picks, see the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 6 NFL DFS picks is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,900 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. Kamara has been consistently productive for the 4-1 Saints all season, amassing over 100 yards of total offense in three games and setting a rushing pace close to 1,100 yards this season. Kamara's versatility is a major plus for the Saints, as he averages 15 carries and five catches.

Next up for Kamara is the Jaguars, who allow over 400 yards defensively per game. Jacksonville was just gutted by Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey for 237 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Fire up Kamara as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS Week 6 strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle at $4,500 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings. The undrafted rookie out of Kansas State broke out last week during the Chiefs' loss to the Colts, catching 6-of-9 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown to provide an already loaded Kansas City offense with another weapon on the outside.

Pringle is a physical receiver at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds who creates separation downfield. With wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) still on the mend and Kansas City likely to limit his workload even if he does play, Pringle's ability to threaten defenses over the top will likely earn him plenty of playing time against the Texans on Sunday. Houston's defense has already been torched by receivers like Michael Thomas (10-123), Ted Ginn Jr. (7-101), Keenan Allen (13-183-2) and Calvin Ridley (5-88-1) this season.

