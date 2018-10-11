NFL DFS for Week 6: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The Week 6 NFL schedule features four games with spreads of a touchdown or more. With large spreads potentially leading to lopsided scores, filling out optimal NFL DFS lineups requires keeping tabs on which games might get out of hand. At the end, one team will try to run out the clock while the other passes frantically to get back into it. Having that kind of foresight into game flow can be the difference between making the money in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings or going home empty-handed. Before you set any NFL DFS lineups, you'll want to hear what DFS professional Mike McClure has to say before making your Week 6 NFL DFS picks.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and top 1 percent on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. And last week, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites thanks to players like Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who returned 6x value on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 6, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings.

The emergence of Calvin Ridley in Atlanta has brought Jones' price down on both sites. He's only the fifth most-expensive receiver on DraftKings and FanDuel this week, but McClure sees huge value in a player that Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has vowed to get more involved on offense.

And with a matchup against the Buccaneers on tap this Sunday, the writing is on the wall for Jones to put up the type of numbers daily Fantasy players have become accustomed to. The Bucs are dead last in the league in passing defense and have given up massive numbers already, like when Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas went off for 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Lock in Jones as one of the top NFL DFS picks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Steelers tight end Vance McDonald at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

After entering the season as the No. 2 tight end behind Jesse James, McDonald is now the starter in Pittsburgh. The increased reps has resulted in more involvement in the passing game, with 14 total targets in Weeks 2-4 leading to 200 yards and a touchdown. He had 112 yards receiving against the Bucs.

Going up against a Bengals defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, along with three touchdowns to the position (third-most in the NFL), McDonald will have plenty of opportunities to pad the box score on Sunday. The Bengals let Falcons tight end Logan Paulson into the end zone two weeks ago and allowed Jack Doyle to run wind for a 7-60 stat line in the opener.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 6 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 6 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.