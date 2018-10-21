NFL DFS for Week 7: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 7 of the NFL season is officially here and NFL DFS tournaments like the Sunday Million on FanDuel and the Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings are promising $1M top prizes. With so much on the line, you need a plan for putting together your NFL DFS lineups and extracting maximum value. It's all about balance, with every proven star like Adam Thielen and Ezekiel Elliott requiring a cheaper option like Nick Chubb and Jermaine Kearse to offset the cost. As you're making your Week 7 NFL DFS picks, you'll want to hear what DFS expert Mike McClure has to say. He's won nearly $2 million in his career and his NFL DFS picks and lineups have helped guide his followers to huge success in high-profile NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last Sunday, McClure was all over Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who went off for four touchdowns and over 25 points on FanDuel, all at just four percent ownership. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 7, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings receiver Adam Thielen at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Now with six consecutive 100-yard games, Thielen has emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL this season. That consistent production has made him an NFL DFS stud as well. In fact, he's gone over 30 points on DraftKings in two of the last three weeks and has hit at least 20 on DraftKings and FanDuel three weeks in a row.

McClure loves Thielen's chances of keeping it rolling on Sunday against a Jets defense ranked 27th against the pass. New York has also given up the sixth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this year, so confidently lock in Thielen and look for a huge return on value in Week 7.

McClure's Week 7 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Priced at $6,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings, Bortles is one of the cheapest starting quarterback options available. And while he's had a boom-or-bust season on the field, he gives NFL DFS players a comfortable floor with more upside than just about anybody at the position.

Bortles has the potential to turn in 5x to 7x value just as he did against the Chiefs, Jets and Patriots already this season. On Sunday, Bortles will face the Texans' defense, which has been middle-of-the-road against opposing quarterbacks. Houston was absolutely gashed by Andrew Luck and the Colts for 464 and four touchdowns in its last divisional road game. Houston has also surrendered big outings to Tom Brady (277-3) and Eli Manning (297-2).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 7 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 7 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.