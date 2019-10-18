NFL DFS for Week 7: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

One of the Week 7 games that NFL DFS players could target pits the AFC South-leading Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts, who are just a half-game back of the division lead. The matchup features two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL DFS player pool, as Houston's Deshaun Watson takes on Indianapolis' Jacoby Brissett. Watson is 11th in the NFL with 1,644 passing yards and tied for fifth with 12 passing touchdowns, while Brissett has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game this season. Meanwhile at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Jared Goff and Matt Ryan battle when the Rams visit the Falcons. What are the optimal NFL DFS picks for Week 7? In order to come out on top in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings, Yahoo, and FanDuel, finding the right NFL DFS value picks is key. So before locking in your NFL DFS strategy, you'll want to see the top picks, lineups, and NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional daily Fantasy sports player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 7 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've become accustomed to and, as a result, his price is down around $1,000 on both sites.

However, McClure's model projects Hopkins as one of the NFL DFS value picks this week as the Texans take on the Colts, a team he torched with 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over two games last year. Expect Indy to shift more coverage to the red-hot Will Fuller, leaving Hopkins plenty of opportunities to return value this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings.

Jones has 34 receptions and four touchdowns so far this season and is projected to hit 1,200 yards receiving, his sixth straight 1,200-plus-yard season. Jones' four touchdowns also project to 11 this season, which would be a career-high. His 108-yard performance last week against the Cardinals was his third 100-yard game of the season.

Jones' Falcons take on the Rams, a team that allows 255.5 passing yards and 25.7 points per game. L.A.has been shredded by pass-catchers the last three weeks, including George Kittle (8-103), Tyler Lockett (4-51-1), Chris Godwin (12-172-2), and Mike Evans (4-89-1).

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 7 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.