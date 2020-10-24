The Seattle Seahawks are one of three remaining undefeated teams, but could face their toughest opponent yet when they visit the 4-2 Arizona Cardinals. The game features several popular NFL DFS picks like Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who have combined for 2,989 passing yards and 29 touchdown. Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Christian Kirk will also be in the Week 7 NFL DFS player pool.

Which NFL DFS stacks from Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Packers vs. Texans, and Steelers vs. Titans should you make?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen at $7,000 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings. The eight-year veteran has been stellar when healthy in 2020, catching 34 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen departed his last game with back spasms and was limited early this week in practice, but coach Anthony Lynn said he would be "fine" for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

The former third-round pick has shined during his tenure as a Charger, racking up three straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a 1,393-yard explosion in 2017, and is averaging 101 receptions per season during that span. Allen's Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville is a juicy one, as the Jaguars rank 26th defending the pass.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). The five-year veteran is excelling in his first year with the Panthers, catching 40 of 51 targets for 566 yards and a touchdown. Anderson's current pace has him hauling in over 100 passes for 1,500 yards, which would smash his single-season marks of 63 receptions for 941 yards set in 2017 with the Jets.

Anderson has been a workhorse throughout his career, missing only two games in 2018. Anderson caught four of his five targets last week for 77 receiving yards against the Bears and has exceeded 75 receiving yards in every game but one. Anderson and the Panthers get the Saints on Sunday, a team that coughed up 264 passing yards and four passing touchdowns two weeks ago against the Chargers.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

