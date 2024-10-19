The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Burrow has been one of the top quarterbacks for NFL DFS picks in recent weeks, even when he doesn't scamper for long touchdown runs, so should you include him in NFL DFS lineups against the Browns on Sunday? Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to the Bills last Tuesday, as what began as a promising year has turned into one of the biggest disappointments. However, the Browns could have running back Nick Chubb in the lineup, who has been out since Week 2 of last season with a torn ACL and MCL. Will Chubb be an immediate impact option from the NFL DFS player pool for Week 7 NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 7 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel). The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has a touchdown in four of his last five games. He had six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 38-20 victory over the Panthers last week as London has seemingly formed a strong chemistry with Kirk Cousins. London was coming off an incredible performance with 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets as Cousins passed for 509 yards in a 36-30 overtime victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

London is third in the NFL in receptions (38) and eighth in receiving yards (428) this season. He's averaging a career-high 71.3 yards per game in his first season with Cousins after averaging fewer than 60 yards per game in each of his first two years. London was selected No. 8 overall for good reason after leading the Pac-12 in receptions (88) and yards (1,084) as a junior at USC before declaring for the NFL Draft and now that he's playing with by far the best passer of his career, London is showing off exactly why he was a top 10 selection.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The future Hall of Fame tight end had his best game of the season with nine receptions for 70 yards in Week 5 before last week's bye for Kansas City. Kelce had a slow start to the season, but Kelce proved he and Patrick Mahomes still have an elite chemistry as one of the best duos in the NFL.

Kelce, who turned 35 during the bye week, will be heavily relied upon yet again with the bevy of Kansas City injuries. With Rashee Rice (knee) and Isiah Pacheco (leg) out, the Chiefs need Kelce to be his vintage self in one of the highest-anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Chiefs play the 49ers in a Super Bowl 58 rematch and Kelce had nine receptions for 93 yards on 10 targets in last year's Super Bowl. McClure expects some more Mahomes to Kelce magic in a featured game on Sunday to make Kelce a strong option for NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.