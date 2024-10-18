Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to reach 250 passing yards in his first three games at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the home team's new starting quarterback. However, he more than made up for it for it last time he played in Atlanta. The 36-year-old threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns, and five different Falcons in the NFL DFS player pool had more than 65 receiving yards in a 36-30 overtime victory over the Buccaneers. The Falcons will host the Seattle Seahawks, who rank 27th in passing yards allowed, on Sunday, so should you expect Cousins to have another monster performance for NFL DFS picks?

Atlanta receivers Darnell Mooney had nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and Ray-Ray McCloud had six receptions for 66 yards in that contest. Are they cheaper options for your Week 7 NFL DFS strategy to spend up on top NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,200 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel). Barkley may be playing it down in the media, but this is one of those revenge games that can't be ignored. The Eagles travel to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., which is where Barkley spent the first six seasons. The Giants and Barkley had a tense history with contracts as it took until late July for Barkley to agree to play for the Giants on a one-year contract slightly higher than the franchise tag last season. This offseason, Barkley decided to sign a three-year, $37.75 contract with the rival Eagles.

Barkley will want to show his worth to the Giants, and the Eagles will want to justify why they gave Barkley a large deal, as there's nothing quite like revenge to add a little motivation for a player and an offense as a whole. Plus, Barkley is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (96.4) and RB4 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The future Hall of Fame tight end had his best game of the season with nine receptions for 70 yards in Week 5 before last week's bye for Kansas City. Kelce had a slow start to the season, but Kelce proved he and Patrick Mahomes still have an elite chemistry as one of the best duos in the NFL.

Kelce, who turned 35 during the bye week, will be heavily relied upon yet again with the bevy of Kansas City injuries. With Rashee Rice (knee) and Isiah Pacheco (leg) out, the Chiefs need Kelce to be his vintage self in one of the highest-anticipated matchups of the regular season. The Chiefs play the 49ers in a Super Bowl 58 rematch and Kelce had nine receptions for 93 yards on 10 targets in last year's Super Bowl. McClure expects some more Mahomes to Kelce magic in a featured game on Sunday to make Kelce a strong option for NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

