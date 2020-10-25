The Atlanta Falcons may be off to a 1-5 start that prompted them to fire head coach Dan Quinn, but they're fresh off their first win of the season. In addition, the No. 4 offense in the league has produced plenty of popular NFL DFS picks and anchored many NFL DFS stacks. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Todd Gurley and Julio Jones have all been productive, while Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst have provided value in NFL DFS lineups.

Meanwhile, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is finally healthy after missing multiple games with a hamstring strain and was targeted 10 times against the Buccaneers last week. Should you put Adams back into your Week 7 NFL DFS player pool when he faces the Texans or are there better ways to spend your cap space? Before setting your NFL DFS picks for Week 7, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 6, McClure put Derrick Henry in his running back player pool for DraftKings. The result: Henry erupted for 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, piling up over 40 Fantasy points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is 49ers tight end George Kittle ($7,100 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). It's been an odd season for the All-Pro tight end, as he's turned in two pedestrian performances, missed two games and turned in two 100-yard games with a touchdown.

However, Kittle's upside on a weekly basis is incredibly high in an offense without another proven playmaker in the passing attack. Plus, he returned a whopping 6.4x on DraftKings in his biggest game of the season against Philadelphia.

Despite missing two games, Kittle's 26.3 percent share of air yards in San Francisco ranks first among tight ends, while his 27.1 percent overall target share ranks second. Lock him into your NFL DFS lineups in Week 7 against New England.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). The five-year veteran is excelling in his first year with the Panthers, catching 40 of 51 targets for 566 yards and a touchdown. Anderson's current pace has him hauling in over 100 passes for 1,500 yards, which would smash his single-season marks of 63 receptions for 941 yards set in 2017 with the Jets.

Anderson has been a workhorse throughout his career, missing only two games in 2018. Anderson caught four of his five targets last week for 77 receiving yards against the Bears and has exceeded 75 receiving yards in every game but one. Anderson and the Panthers get the Saints on Sunday, a team that coughed up 264 passing yards and four passing touchdowns two weeks ago against the Chargers.

