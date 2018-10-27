NFL DFS for Week 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of storylines entering Week 8 that NFL DFS players will need to react to. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring) is back for Green Bay, while Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable. Can you trust either in what could be a high-scoring game against the Rams? And where does that leave Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, who had major roles with Allison and Cobb sidelined? Running back Royce Freeman (ankle) is out for the Broncos, so should you play Phillip Lindsay against the red-hot Chiefs? Before you make any enter any NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to see the latest NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last week, McClure was all over Ravens receiver John Brown, who went off for seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, returning just under 30 points on DraftKings and 5x value for owners. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 8, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,200 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.

No quarterback in NFL history has thrown as many touchdowns (22) as he has in his first eight career starts. He's coming off yet another game with over 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also reminded NFL DFS players that he can produce on the ground after rushing for 45 yards against the Bengals.

This week, Mahomes will take aim at a Denver defense he's already faced twice in his career. He's completed 62.5 percent of his passes against the Broncos in those two outings for almost 600 combined yards.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also involves stacking Mahomes with tight end Travis Kelce at $7,300 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Mahomes-Kelce is one of the top Week 8 NFL DFS stacks to consider. Earlier this season against the Broncos, Kelce caught 7-of-12 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. And he has been red-hot lately, recording at least 95 yards in four of his last six games overall. He could also see lower ownership this week as daily fantasy football players chase Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt, and the rest of KC's attack. Lock Kelce in as a top NFL DFS value pick and look for a huge return against the Broncos on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 8 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.