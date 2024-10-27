Tight end Hunter Henry had three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in Drake Maye's first start for the Patriots and followed with eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown last week. Given his cheaper price on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, how should Henry factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Maye has thrown for more than 240 yards in both starts after Jacoby Brissett failed to reach 200 yards in any of his five starts, so can Patriots receivers like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte return value for NFL DFS picks while saving money for the higher-priced options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ($6,300 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). Kansas City has turned to Hunt as its starting running back over the last two games, and he has played at least 63% of the snaps with weekly Fantasy finishes of RB5 and RB11. He has yet to break off an explosive run, but his 16% missed tackle rate suggests that a big run is on the way.

Hunt has averaged 26 touches and 100 total yards per game with 2.35 yards after contact per attempt while catching five passes for 36 yards. He is facing a Las Vegas defense that has allowed the seventh-highest explosive run rate and yards after contact per attempt this season. The Chiefs are heavy 9.5-point favorites, so the game script should lead to another high-volume performance for Hunt.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton ($3,500 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel). The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is coming off his first 100-yard game in the NFL, finishing with exactly 100 yards on eight receptions and 10 targets last week. With Mike Evans (hamstring) exiting in the first half last week, Baker Mayfield relied heavier on Otton and this week, it won't just be Evans unable to run routes for Tampa Bay. Chris Godwin suffered a brutal ankle injury in the closing seconds last week and was placed on IR.

Godwin was second in the NFL in receiving yards and first in receptions, so there are a substantial amount of opportunities available in the Tampa Bay passing attack on Sunday. Tampa Bay plays the Falcons, who last week allowed Noah Fant to have four receptions for 65 yards, which is nearly 30 yards more than his average of 37.6 yards per game this season. Otton had three receptions for 44 yards against Atlanta earlier this season with both Godwin and Evans active, so that production could rise on Sunday. See who else McClure likes right here.

