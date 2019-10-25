NFL DFS for Week 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

In the quarterback-centric world of the NFL, several running backs have distinguished themselves so far in 2019. Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs enters a Week 8 matchup against the Texans after an impressive two-week stretch where he returned well over 3x value on DraftKings against the Bears and Packers. Should Jacobs be among your top NFL DFS picks once again? While Jacobs may be an attractive pickup, what about Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette against the Giants or Seahawks back Chris Carson against a dreadful Falcons defense? Which back should your NFL DFS strategy include? And which value picks and NFL DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. Hopkins continues to be the No. 1 option in Houston's passing game, with at least seven targets in every game this season and a total of 68 through seven weeks.

And while his average yards per target is down from last season (9.6 to 7.5), he's taking advantage of that volume with 49 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against Indianapolis, he had his biggest performance since Week 1 against New Orleans, catching nine passes for 106 yards and a score.

This week, he'll go up against a barely-there Raiders pass defense that ranks 31st in receiving yards and passing touchdowns allowed. Oakland has been gashed for 20 pass plays of at least 20 yards by wide receivers already this season and has been torched by Courtland Sutton (7-120), Demarcus Robinson (6-172-2) and Allen Robinson (7-97-2), just to name a few.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,600 on FanDuel and $9,200 on DraftKings.

Now healthy after suffering a back injury in Week 5, McCaffrey is arguably the most valuable player on Carolina's roster, as he has gained 618 rushing yards on 127 carries and scored seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has caught 35 passes for 305 yards and two more TDs. McCaffrey and the Panthers get the 49ers in Week 8, a team that has played the run well all season, but hasn't seen a multi-dimensional back quite like McCaffrey. The Buccaneers rushed for 126 yards and 4.7 per carry against the Niners earlier this season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.