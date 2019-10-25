NFL DFS for Week 8: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The Week 8 NFL DFS player pool features several players from games that oddsmakers expect to push 50 total points. Giants vs. Lions has an over-under of 49.5 points, Bengals vs. Rams in London is going off at 48.5, Raiders vs. Texans is listed at 51.5, while Seahawks vs. Falcons has the highest total of the week at 54. Quarterbacks in those matchups like Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson could be popular Week 8 NFL DFS picks, but are they the best values? Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 and entering any tournaments or cash games on daily Fantasy sports sites like Yahoo, FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see the Week 8 NFL DFS advice and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his NFL DFS stacks, picks, and player pool can help you make the right calls at every position in Week 8.

Week 8 of the NFL season

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $8,200 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings. Hopkins continues to be the No. 1 option in Houston's passing game, with at least seven targets in every game this season and a total of 68 through seven weeks.

And while his average yards per target is down from last season (9.6 to 7.5), he's taking advantage of that volume with 49 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Last week against Indianapolis, he had his biggest performance since Week 1 against New Orleans, catching nine passes for 106 yards and a score.

This week, he'll go up against a barely-there Raiders pass defense that ranks 31st in receiving yards and passing touchdowns allowed. Oakland has been gashed for 20 pass plays of at least 20 yards by wide receivers already this season and has been torched by Courtland Sutton (7-120), Demarcus Robinson (6-172-2) and Allen Robinson (7-97-2), just to name a few.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings.

Barkley returned to the field in Week 7 against the Cardinals after missing three games due to a high ankle sprain. In New York's loss against Arizona, he recorded 18 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, while catching three passes for eight yards.

Now, Barkley will look to exploit a Detroit defense that has been porous against the run this season. In fact, the Lions are giving up 139.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL. Plus, they were just gashed for 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Vikings running back Dalvin Cook last Sunday. Lock Barkley into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Detroit in Week 8.

