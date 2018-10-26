NFL DFS for Week 8: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Understanding game flow is a key to winning consistently in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. Will an eight-point underdog like the Browns be forced to throw the ball late in the game to catch up with the Steelers? If so, can you rely on pass-catchers like Jarvis Landry and David Njoku? And does that make Steelers running back James Conner a must-start in NFL DFS contests on a team that's a big home favorite? Knowing which teams are going to win and how each game plays out can be incredibly helpful while filling out your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. That's exactly why you'll want to see the optimal Week 8 NFL DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And last week, McClure was all over Ravens receiver John Brown, who went off for seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown, returning just under 30 points on DraftKings and 5x value for owners. Anyone who has followed McClure is way up.

For Week 8, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at $9,200 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings.

No quarterback in NFL history has thrown as many touchdowns (22) as he has in his first eight career starts. He's coming off yet another game with over 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also reminded NFL DFS players that he can produce on the ground after rushing for 45 yards against the Bengals.

This week, Mahomes will take aim at a Denver defense he's already faced twice in his career. He's completed 62.5 percent of his passes against the Broncos in those two outings for almost 600 combined yards.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Bears running back Tarik Cohen at $7,100 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.

Cohen has become an integral part of the Bears' passing game, with 21 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the last three weeks. Cohen is now one of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's favorite targets, and with wide receiver Allen Robinson nursing a groin injury, he only figures to see more action in the passing game.

With running backs averaging over 130 yards of total offense and a touchdown against the Jets' banged-up defense, expect Cohen to have a tournament-winning day in Week 8. He has a strong chance of providing a huge return after Latavius Murray scored twice against New York last week and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs combined for 25 targets.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 8 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 8 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.