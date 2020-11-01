The Seattle Seahawks boast the No. 1 offense in scoring and total yardage, which has made them a popular source of NFL DFS stacks this season. However, with a difficult Week 8 matchup against a 49ers defense that ranks fifth in points allowed and yards allowed despite missing Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, can you trust Seahawks stars like Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf in your NFL DFS lineups? And which NFL DFS picks can differentiate your lineups?

Players who have success in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings often target games with high totals. This week, the NFL DFS player pool should be deep, with five games featuring over-unders of 50 points or higher. Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 8, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 8 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The former Wisconsin star has immediately assumed a high-profile role in Indianapolis' offense and enters Week 8 having rushed for at least 57 yards in each of his last five games.

Taylor has exceeded expectations as a receiver, catching 16 passes for 162 yards in his first six games after catching just 16 in his first two seasons playing for the Badgers. He ranks third in the NFL in yards per route run among running backs and faces a Lions defense that is just 26th against the run. He'll have multiple paths to produce in NFL DFS lineups on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $9,100 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. The seventh-year veteran has evolved into one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. When he's been healthy, he's been the most productive player at the position in 2020.

Adams missed two games with a hamstring strain and the Packers already had their bye, but Adams still has two games with at least 13 catches, 150 yards and two scores. One of those came last week against the Texans, when Adams had 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Adams and the Packers will now take on the Vikings.

Minnesota is coming off a week in which its defense allowed Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Russell Gage to produce double-digit points on DraftKings. Fire up Adams as one of the week's top daily fantasy football picks.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.