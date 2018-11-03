NFL DFS for Week 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

With six teams on bye and injuries galore, filling out your NFL DFS lineups for Week 9 could be a challenge. Factor in weather like wind in Cleveland for Chiefs vs. Browns and rain in Seattle for Chargers vs. Seahawks and your player pool could be even further limited. Does that mean you should steer clear of stalwarts like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers? And should you tone down expectations for wide receivers like Keenan Allen and Tyreek Hill?. With so many factors to consider, make sure to check out the optimal Week 9 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's an experienced DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings and has a knack for making sure you find value up and down your NFL DFS lineups.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And on Sunday, his followers saw massive returns, with his optimal DraftKings tournament lineup finishing in the top one percent. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 9, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at $8,600 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Newton gets a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers, who are giving up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And Newton rolls into the game after several impressive DFS performances. in fact, he has scored at least 24 points and returned at least 4x value on DraftKings the past three weeks.

Newton has accounted for at least two touchdowns in his past six games and has been a true dual-threat with over 200 yards of passing and at least seven carries in his last four outings. Lock him in for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups and look for a sky-high return.

McClure's NFL DFS advice for Week 9 also includes rostering Browns running back Nick Chubb ($6,600 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings).

Chubb's role in the Browns' offense expanded dramatically when Cleveland traded Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars two weeks ago. He has had 38 total touches the last two weeks as the featured running back.

With head coach Hue Jackson fired and Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams promoted to interim head coach, Chubb could see yet another increase in responsibilities. A defensive-minded coach, Williams will surely want to slow the Chiefs' high-octane offense down by controlling time of possession. That means a heavy dose of Chubb and the running game.

The matchup also works in Chubb's favor. The Chiefs are allowing more Fantasy points per game to running backs than any other team in the NFL, so expect that to translate to a tournament-winning day for the rookie from Georgia.

