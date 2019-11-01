NFL DFS for Week 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

NFL DFS staples like Julio Jones, Todd Gurley, Michael Thomas, and Drew Brees all on bye this week. Who can you trust in the Week 9 NFL DFS player pool with so many household names unavailable? Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was absent from practice on Friday with a calf injury, muddying his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. Would Hilton's absence make running back Marlon Mack one of the top NFL DFS picks against the Steelers? After a blowup in Week 1, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been sidelined with an abdomen injury. If he suits up for the first time since September, can you trust him against the Bears when finalizing your NFL DFS strategy? Before you fill out your NFL DFS lineups, listen to the latest Week 9 NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's resident daily Fantasy sports millionaire, Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. Even with quarterback Joe Flacco expected to miss over a month with a herniated disc in his neck, Sutton's status as the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Emmanuel Sanders traded to San Francisco ensures he'll see plenty of targets from Brandon Allen on Sunday.

Sutton has 39 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns this year despite playing in a lethargic, run-first offense with less-than-ideal target quality from Flacco. Even though Allen is unproven, it's hard to imagine much changing for Sutton. Plus, the Browns have given up 14 passing touchdowns this season (24th in the NFL) with Cooper Kupp, Jaron Brown and Julian Edelman all turning in two-touchdown performances against Cleveland. Sutton is seeing 31.2 percent of Denver's red-zone targets and has produced 42.5 percent of the team's receiving yardage and touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. After receiving just two targets in a loss to the Vikings, Golladay had his sixth game of at least eight targets against the Giants and turned in an impressive performance with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay now has six touchdowns and quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown plenty of trust in him. Golladay's 15 deep targets are the third-most in the NFL this season, his average target distance of 16.4 yards is fourth in the league, and his total target distance of 771 yards is third. Because of that, Golladay has the weekly potential to gain huge chunks of yardage at any point in a game. His touchdown potential makes him an enormous boom candidate for NFL DFS lineups.

