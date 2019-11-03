NFL DFS for Week 9: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

Week 9 brings plenty of tough calls for NFL DFS players as they look to set the perfect lineup. Seahawks running back Chris Carson, for example, is among the highest-priced backs on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's put up eye-popping numbers this season, but now faces the Buccaneers, who are giving up a paltry 68.6 rushing yards per game this season, the lowest mark in the NFL. Is Carson worth his price, or is going with a more affordable back in a better matchup like Derrick Henry (vs. Panthers) or Phillip Lindsay (vs. Browns) a better NFL DFS strategy? And which NFL DFS stacks should you target? Before making the final call at running back or any other position, you'll want to see the top Week 9 NFL DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal NFL DFS lineups and advice can help you navigate this week's player pool.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. Even with quarterback Joe Flacco expected to miss over a month with a herniated disc in his neck, Sutton's status as the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Emmanuel Sanders traded to San Francisco ensures he'll see plenty of targets from Brandon Allen on Sunday.

Sutton has 39 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns this year despite playing in a lethargic, run-first offense with less-than-ideal target quality from Flacco. Even though Allen is unproven, it's hard to imagine much changing for Sutton. Plus, the Browns have given up 14 passing touchdowns this season (24th in the NFL) with Cooper Kupp, Jaron Brown and Julian Edelman all turning in two-touchdown performances against Cleveland. Sutton is seeing 31.2 percent of Denver's red-zone targets and has produced 42.5 percent of the team's receiving yardage and touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford at $7,900 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Stafford has been strong for the Lions over the past two weeks. In fact, he has thrown for 706 yards and seven touchdowns during that span. In Detroit's victory over the Giants last Sunday, Stafford completed 25-of-32 pass attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Now, Stafford and the Lions' offense will look to exploit a favorable matchup on the road against the Raiders. Oakland's defense is giving up over 285 yards per game through the air, the third-worst mark in the NFL. Two weeks ago against the Packers, Oakland's defense allowed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw for 429 yards and a head-turning five touchdowns. Lock Stafford into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a slate-breaking return.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 9 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.