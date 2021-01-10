The second day of Wild Card Weekend sees three more playoff games on Sunday, as six teams fill the NFL DFS player pool with tantalizing talent. NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans host defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints play host to running back David Montgomery and the Chicago Bears at 4:40 p.m. ET. And quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers take on quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Are Henry, Jackson, Brees, Montgomery, Roethlisberger and Mayfield strong NFL DFS picks for Sunday? And which other players should you consider as part of your NFL DFS strategy when entering NFL DFS tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before crafting your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend games, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 17, McClure had Titans running back Derrick Henry as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Henry broke the 2,000-yard rushing barrier with a 250-yard, two-touchdown effort, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend games is Titans wide receiver Corey Davis at $4,800 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. Davis caught 65 of 92 targets for 984 yards and five touchdowns this season. Davis tied for Tennessee's team lead in targets, and came up just short of his first 1,000-yard season while tying his single-season mark for most receptions.

The former Western Michigan standout averaged a career-high 15.1 yards per catch in 2020, and caught five passes for 113 yards against the Ravens in Week 11. McClure loves the NFL DFS matchup Davis presents Sunday, and recommends him in all formats for Wild Card Weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $5,200 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The three-year veteran from Oklahoma caught 58 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns this season. That includes a four-catch, 27-yard effort against the Bengals in Week 17.

Andrews' output the past two seasons has been consistent -- catching just over 4.1 passes per game in 29 appearances during that time. And his play in 2020 made him the fifth most productive tight end in the game and is behind only Kansas City's Travis Kelce among those TEs that made the playoffs. Andrews caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 11, and McClure sees him producing similar results Sunday on Wild Card Weekend.

