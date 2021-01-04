The extraordinary 2020 NFL season finally hits the playoffs starting this week with an oversized 2021 Wild Card Weekend that leads off with three Saturday games. Quarterback Philip Rivers is one of the NFL DFS picks worth considering as he leads the Indianapolis Colts on the road against Stefon Diggs and the AFC North champion Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET. Quarterback Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams play at quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. ET. And future Hall of Famer Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play WR Terry McLaurin and the Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Are Rivers, Diggs, Goff, Wilson, Brady and McLaurin worthy of being a part of your NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend slates?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 17, McClure had Titans running back Derrick Henry as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Henry broke the 2,000-yard rushing barrier with a 250-yard, two-touchdown effort, returning over 35 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.



Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2021 Wild Card Weekend games is Bills quarterback Josh Allen at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Allen finished the regular season fifth in the NFL in both passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37) against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen only played a half against Miami in Week 17, but still passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns to earn over 20 daily Fantasy football points on DraftKings. Fully healthy heading into the AFC East champion and No. 2 seed's home game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 p.m. ET, a team ranked 20th in the NFL by allowing 241.6 passing yards per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Taylor finished third in the NFL with 1,169 rushing yards and was seventh with 11 touchdowns. The rookie second-rounder from Wisconsin completed his stellar first season in the NFL by gouging the Jaguars for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17.

Taylor terrorized Jacksonville all day long, ripping off a game-long 56-yard run on his second carry of the day and later scoring on a 1-yard plunge and a 45-yard scamper. Taylor finished with 74 or more rushing yards in each of his last six games, and scored seven touchdowns over his last four games. Taylor was a multi-purpose weapon for Indianapolis, too, catching 35 asses for 298 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend



