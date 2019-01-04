NFL DFS for Wild Card Round: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have plenty of headlines to sift through ahead of Wild Card Weekend. Reports surfaced on Thursday that Colts wide receiver TY Hilton (ankle) would have been in danger of sitting out Weeks 16 and 17 had Indianapolis' season not been on the line. If Hilton plays on Saturday, can you trust him against division-rival Houston? Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is a game-time decision for the Wild Card Round. If he takes the field, how should you approach DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and the rest of the Texans' offense? And with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) practicing in full, is he a must-play or a must-fade against Baltimore's elite defense? Before you lock in any Wild Card NFL DFS picks, make sure to check out the top NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's earned almost $2 million in his professional DFS career.

For the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at $7,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings as he takes on the Seahawks on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET. Prescott had perhaps his best game of the season in Week 17, shredding the Giants for 387 yards and four touchdowns. He has also scored six times on the ground this season, raising his ceiling in NFL DFS.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice includes rostering Colts running back Nyheim Hines ($4,800 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings).

Hines comes in near the minimum price on both sites, but there are a number of markers to suggest he has a chance to provide a strong return on Saturday that could be missed at first glance. As a satellite back, his value comes primarily as a receiver, with 63 catches for 425 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his rookie season. However, those are the types of backs that the Texans' defense traditionally has problems with despite ranking No. 3 in the NFL against the run.

Two weeks ago, Eagles back Darren Sproles put up 108 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to help Philadelphia defeat the Texans. And earlier this season, Hines had nine catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns against these same Texans. Also, with the Colts on the road as underdogs, game flow could force Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to throw the ball early and often, which could further enhance Hines' value.

