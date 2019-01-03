NFL DFS for Wild Card Round: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The 2019 postseason gives another opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash big. There's no shortage of star power available in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on Wild Card Weekend, with Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, Zach Ertz, and Melvin Gordon among the top-priced options. The premier daily Fantasy football sites are going big too. FanDuel is running an $800K NFL Playoff Special, while DraftKings is hosting a $1.5M Fantasy Football Quarter Millionaire that awards $250K to the winner. Before you lock in your optimal NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at $7,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings as he takes on the Seahawks on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET. Prescott had perhaps his best game of the season in Week 17, shredding the Giants for 387 yards and four touchdowns. He has also scored six times on the ground this season, raising his ceiling in NFL DFS.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice includes rostering Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton ($7,900 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings), who has a dream matchup against the division-rival Texans.

Hilton has had plenty of success against the Texans this season already, recording 13 receptions for 314 yards in two games. Houston's defense also ranks near the bottom of the league against the pass, allowing an average of 279.8 yards per game. And Houston's secondary was absolutely torched in Week 16 against the Eagles, giving up over 470 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

The Texans have been lit up by pass-catchers like Robby Anderson (7-96-1), Jarvis Landry (6-103), Jordan Reed (7-76-1), and Corey Davis (4-96-1) in recent weeks, so look for tournament-winning upside from Hilton. He's one of the top NFL DFS picks who needs to be in lineups this weekend.

