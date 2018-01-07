NFL DFS for Wild Card Sunday: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the NFL's Wild Card Sunday, whose two-game slate includes Bills-Jaguars and Panthers-Saints, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $650K Sunday Special. FanDuel is running a $500K Sunday Rush.



Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.



Last week, he jumped all over 49ers running back Carlos Hyde as a strong play at just $4,900 on DraftKings. Hyde's price tag matched his lowest of the season, but McClure saw an opportunity for a bounce-back performance.



The result: Hyde had 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning 16.3 DK points -- more than triple value and his highest total since Week 11. Owners who had him in their lineups were well on their way to a huge DFS payout.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's matchups and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves for Sunday DFS: Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay, who is a huge bargain at $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel.



Clay has been one of the most consistent tight ends in the league down the stretch and he's become an extremely valuable piece of Buffalo's offense with an average of nine targets over the last three weeks.



And with Jacksonville's elite corner duo of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye covering the deep ball, expect Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor to check down often to Clay, his security blanket. That could mean plenty of targets, catches and yardage.



Lock Clay in at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge stud like Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.



Fournette has a dream matchup against a Bills defense that is ranked 29th in the league against the run -- giving up 124.6 yards per game on the ground. Buffalo was also also dead last keeping opposing runners out of the end zone, giving up a whopping 22 rushing touchdowns this season.



Look for Fournette, who scored three touchdowns in the last four weeks of the season, to expose Buffalo's soft red-zone rushing defense as the Jags feed him the ball as often as possible with their season on the line.



Adding to Fournette's value is his pass-catching ability, which has been extremely useful for a Jacksonville offense that has struggled to throw the ball downfield. The rookie comes into the playoffs having caught at least three passes in his last five games, including a four-catch, 67-yard performance against the Titans in the season finale.



Confidently lock him in as one of the top overall options for Sunday and watch the DFS production roll in.



McClure is also targeting a big star who history says will go off on Sunday. He knows this player is in line for major production. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday of Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see his full Sunday DFS tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Carlos Hyde's breakout performance last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.