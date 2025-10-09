The Week 6 NFL schedule kicks off with a 'Thursday Night Football' showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.. Both teams feature a mix of proven star power and young talent. Philadelphia's offensive core of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith headline the NFL DFS player pool. On the other side, the Giants' rookie duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo also factor in as likely popular NFL DFS picks for Thursday night.

How should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Thursday Night Football? Which potential NFL DFS sleepers should you target in Eagles vs. Giants?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The former Penn State standout was a true workhorse for the Eagles in 2024, rushing 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 278 receiving yards and two scores through the air. His 2,283 total yards from scrimmage led all running backs and earned him AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.

In 2025, Barkley's production has cooled slightly, with 83 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns through the early part of the season, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Even so, Barkley remains one of the most dynamic dual-threat backs in the league and a crucial part of the Eagles' offensive identity. He was particularly effective against the Giants in 2024, rushing for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in his lone appearance against his former team. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The rookie out of Arizona State has made an early impression in his debut NFL season. After a standout college career, Skattebo entered the league known for his toughness, balance, and ability to fight through contact.

Through the first part of the 2025 season, he's logged 63 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He's also caught 18 passes for 143 yards. His physical style and low center of gravity have made him effective in short-yardage and red-zone situations. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Eagles

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.