In order to include multiple 49ers playmakers in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups against the Giants, daily Fantasy football players will need to find value elsewhere. The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in their first two games with Brock Purdy finding weapons like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. They also have arguably the best running back in football, as Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards (268) through two games, giving you plenty of options for NFL DFS lineups.

With the Giants playing without Saquon Barkley (ankle), there are opportunities for different New York players to emerge from the Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool. Should you include cheaper options like receivers Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt or Parris Campbell in your NFL DFS strategy?

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 3 Thursday Night Football is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old has shown complete control over the San Francisco offense since taking over last season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers are 7-0 in his regular-season starts, with Purdy totaling 15 touchdowns and four interceptions during that span. Despite being Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft, his QBR of 67.5 was higher than players like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Geno Smith, as he finished with the fifth-best QBR last season.

Purdy has carried that success into this season and leads the NFL in QBR (83.7). One of the toughest parts about picking 49ers in NFL DFS lineups is knowing which of their playmakers is going to be most utilized that week. Purdy has a high floor, which is beneficial in single-game formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants tight end Darren Waller. After playing 54% (38 of 70) of the offensive snaps in Week 1 while battling a hamstring injury, Waller played 90% (61 of 68) in Week 2. The Giants needed him on the field as much as possible after trailing 20-0 at halftime and Waller produced six receptions for 76 yards. He led the offense in targets (eight) and was tied for the team lead in targets (five) in Week 1.

Daniel Jones has shown a strong connection with Waller already. The Giants don't have a true No. 1 receiver, so Waller could be the pass-catcher to receive the most targets consistently. The 49ers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds and the Giants could find themselves behind early and needing to throw. Expect Jones to target Waller often if that situation occurs. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

