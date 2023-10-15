The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football and NFL DFS lineups will likely lean heavily to the Bills. Not only do they have explosive playmakers like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and James Cook, but New York is dealing with injuries to its best players. Daniel Jones (neck) will miss Sunday's showdown while Saquon Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable, leaving the NFL DFS player pool quite bare with healthy Giants. Those potential absences, however, give opportunities for others to make statements on Sunday Night Football.

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has logged 12 touches over the last two games after New York eased him back into the lineup following a torn ACL last year. With the expected game flow of this contest, New York may be throwing often in the second half, but is Robinson worth a roster in SNF DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. After a rough season opener, Allen has been otherworldly over the last four weeks. He leads all players in Fantasy points over that span with 10 passing touchdowns, three rushing scores, and an average of 292.8 yards through the air per game.

New York doesn't appear to be the type of opponent that can slow Allen down as the team ranks last in sacks, second-worst in takeaways and bottom-five in both points allowed and yards allowed. The Giants have allowed multiple TDs to three of the last four QBs they've faced, with two of those quarterbacks going over 300 passing yards. Allen will also cherish being back in Buffalo as he has a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last five regular-season home games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Allen with receiver Stefon Diggs. The three-time Pro Bowler has been stellar this year with a league-high five receiving touchdowns. He's also surpassed 100 yards in four of five games, including each of the last three.

Elite wideouts have torched the Giants all year as Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel combined for 310 yards and two TDs against New York. The Giants have allowed five touchdowns to opposing WRs in the last three games alone, and just two other teams have given up more touchdowns to opposing receivers all year than New York has. Given that no wideout has found the endzone more often than Diggs this year, he's a must-start in NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Giants. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Giants



