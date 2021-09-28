A big talking point during the preseason was that Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was struggling with drops and getting acclimated to the NFL game. The No. 5 overall pick has quickly shut down that conversation with four touchdowns, including two in a Week 3 win over the Steelers, leading to plenty of interest in Thursday's NFL DFS lineups. Chase benefited from the absence of Tee Higgins (shoulder), and the latter's uncertainty for Thursday Night Football has Chase again high in the NFL DFS player pool for Bengals vs. Jaguars.

Will Joe Burrow and Chase continue their magical connection, giving both plenty of value for Bengals vs. Jaguars DFS lineups? Or could fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd be the one who benefits as he looks to find the end zone in back-to-back games? There's much to consider before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Jaguars vs. Bengals and the rest of Week 4. So, before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick has expectedly not matched his production at Clemson, but game flow gives him plenty of value for NFL DFS lineups. With Jacksonville trailing so often, it is reliant on Lawrence's arm to get back into games and he ranks ninth in passing attempts.

Lawrence is coming off a 219-yard, one-touchdown game in Week 3, but he also started using his legs more, which was a major part of his college success. Lawrence rushed six times for 27 yards after just three total rushing attempts through his first two games. Now, he gets a Bengals defense that has allowed two of its three opposing quarterbacks to throw for over 300 yards. With the way Lawrence can move the ball through the air and on the ground, the rookie carries NFL DFS value for Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who ranks second in the league in rushing yards (286) and sixth in scrimmage yards (315). He is coming off a 90-yard game against the Steelers' top-10 run defense and now faces the Jags, who rank 17th against the run.

Mixon had the best game of his five-year career last season versus Jacksonville, as he scored a career-high three touchdowns while also rushing for 151 yards, which was the second-highest total of his career. He should have similar success on Thursday Night Football since the Jags have allowed five touchdowns this year to opposing running backs, the second-most in the league. Mixon is a running back you should be all over for Thursday's NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Jaguars

