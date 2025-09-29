The Week 4 NFL season concludes with another 'Monday Night Football' two-game slate, marking the second of four times this year that two games will be played on Monday. This time around it is a staggered start with Dolphins vs. Jets beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET, while Broncos vs. Bengals kicks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Joe Burrow's absence (toe) takes away some of the sparkle from the NFL DFS player pool from the late kick, but big-name skill players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Courtland Sutton are still in play.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, has been cleared from concussion protocol for the Jets, and he's also an intriguing option for NFL DFS picks, given his running ability. Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Dolphins and Broncos vs. Bengals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the two-game Monday Night Football slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for for the two-game Monday Night Football slate is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. It's been a bit of a slow start for one of the NFL's fastest players as he enters this matchup with a 15-198-1 receiving line for the season. There were signs of progress, however, against Buffalo in Week 3.

He scored his first touchdown of the season and saw a season-high 10 targets in that game. The Jets have given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, setting the table for Hill to have a breakout game where he returns value for NFL DFS players. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall. His daily Fantasy price has dropped after two weeks of inefficient work on the ground. He could lose more carries to second-year pro Braelon Allen, but Hall is seeing an uptick in usage as a receiver, which could be x-factor on Monday.

He has eight catches for 78 yards this season and was targeted a season-high six times in Week 3. The Dolphins have been one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of defending running backs this season, so Hall is another player McClure likes building NFL DFS lineups around for this two-game slate. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Dolphins, Broncos vs. Bengals

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.