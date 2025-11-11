The AFC East rivalry of Patriots vs. Jets kicks off NFL Week 11 on 'Thursday Night Football', with the two rosters differing in appeal with NFL DFS picks. The Pats offer the likes of MVP contender Drake Maye, standout rookie TreVeyon Henderson and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs as options for NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, the Jets have the 28th ranked total offense and will be without receiver Garrett Wilson (knee). However, Wilson's absence should allow other wideouts to emerge for an offense centered around Breece Hall, which could provide NFL DFS sleepers that you can get at a discount of a price.

Justin Fields will have to throw it to someone downfield as with New England having the league's No. 1 run defense, through the air may be New York's preferred option to move the ball. Which under-the-radar players could be a part of your NFL DFS strategy, and what other daily Fantasy football advice should you heed for 'Thursday Night Football'? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Patriots on 'Thursday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Jets vs. Patriots is rostering New York running back Breece Hall. After being held out of the endzone over the first seven games, Hall has three touchdowns, in addition to 272 scrimmage yards, over his last two games. He also has an impressive history versus New England, averaging 120.7 total yards, with two total touchdowns, over his last three matchups with the Patriots. While New England is strong versus the run, it is susceptible to pass-catching RBs, which Hall certainly is, as no team has allowed more catches to running backs in 2025 than the Pats.

Another of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson after the rookie went for 150 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns versus what was a top-10 run defense last week with Tampa. He won't see a top-10 run defense on TNF as New York ranks 25th versus the ground game and has allowed 158-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games. Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) has missed the last two games, paving the way for Henderson to see the bulk of touches again, and all but one starting running back this year has had at least 85 yards or a touchdown versus the Jets.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Thursday Night Football'

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Thursday Night Football'.

