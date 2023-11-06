The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers began the season with title aspirations, but as they approach the midway point, both franchises are lingering near the middle of the AFC standings. The Jets are 4-3 and will host the 3-4 Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 9, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. It will be a strength-on-strength matchup as the Chargers' No. 9 scoring offense takes on the Jets' No. 8 scoring defense. On the other side, the Jets rank 26th in the NFL in scoring offense and the Chargers rank 24th in scoring defense. How will those matchups impact your NFL DFS strategy for MNF?

It's a matchup featuring two dynamic running backs with Breece Hall dominating the workload in New York, while Austin Ekeler is one of the league's most versatile offensive threats for Los Angeles. How much exposure should you have to that pair in your NFL DFS lineups, and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you target? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, Hall was in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion before a torn ACL ended his season after only seven games. When he returned in 2023, head coach Robert Saleh elected to play it safe with his workload, but ultimately took him off of a snap count after the first month of the season was complete.

Hall immediately came through with 177 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Broncos the following week. He's now scored in his last three games and racked up at least 93 scrimmage yards (380 total) during the process. Now, he'll take on a Chargers run defense that has given up eight rushing touchdowns (26th in the NFL) and allowed 273 receiving yards to running backs in the last four games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is on track for a career year in his 11th NFL season. Allen has been targeted 74 times over seven games and come up with 54 receptions for 643 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen's 30% target share ranks 10th among NFL wide receivers and he's been doing a lot of damage after the catch despite his advanced age. He ranks 11th in YAC (218) and eighth in juke rate (12.5%). He's also still an elite route-runner, ranking 11th in average target separation (2.12). His 0.57 Fantasy points per route run rank seventh among receivers as well. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Jets

