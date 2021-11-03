The Jets and Colts staged an early season battle last year, but both teams will look much differently heading into Thursday Night Football. Gone are Sam Darnold and Philip Rivers at quarterback, as they've been replaced by Mike White and Carson Wentz, respectively. White was surprisingly effective in his first career start, while Wentz is coming off maybe his worst game of the season, which included a left-handed pick six. Should you go with the rookie QB for your NFL DFS lineups, or hope Wentz bounces back for Colts vs. Jets DFS lineups?

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has scored seven touchdowns over his last five games. He also helps Wentz in the passing game with his skills out of the backfield. A prudent NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football could involve Taylor, but what other Colts are worth rostering with your NFL DFS picks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Colts, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Colts

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Michael Carter. A fourth-round rookie, Carter is coming off his best game with career-highs in both rushing yards (77) and receiving yards (95). He also scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8's win over Cincinnati.

Carter leads the Jets in both rushing yards and receptions (26), as he's emerged as one of the team's top offensive players. He is one of nine players in the league with at least 225 rushing and 225 receiving yards and projects as a highly-targeted check-down option for White on Thursday Night Football. Carter's touches have gone from 13 to 19 to 24 over the last few weeks, so he's clearly trending upward.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Mike White, who last week became the second QB in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in his first career start. White was a fifth-round pick in 2018, but didn't make his NFL debut until replacing Wilson last Sunday.

The Colts' defense has been shredded by opposing quarterbacks this year and just allowed Ryan Tannehill to throw for three touchdowns. That marked the sixth time in eight games that Indianapolis allowed the other team's quarterback to toss multiple TD passes.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Jets

