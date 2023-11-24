The Week 12 NFL schedule will include the first-ever NFL game on Black Friday as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at 3 p.m. ET. This matchup will feature Tua Tagovailoa against a former Green Bay Packers quarterback, but not the one fans expected to see when the 2023 NFL schedule was released. Tim Boyle will make his first start in New York after the benching of Zach Wilson, so how should Boyle taking over the offense affect your NFL DFS strategy?

Could Boyle provide a spark to help New York players like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in the NFL DFS player pool? The Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring (30.5 points per game), so are daily Fantasy football players better off just stacking as many Dolphins as possible into their NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your Jets vs. Dolphins NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Black Friday is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 25-year-old is orchestrating the best offense in the NFL to near perfection. He ranks in the top three in the NFL in completion percentage (67.9%), passing yards (2,934) and touchdowns (21). He's second in the league in passing yards per game (293.4) and is coming off completing 28 of 39 passes (71.8%) for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders last week.

Tagovailoa is showing off why he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He seems to have complete control over Mike McDaniels' offense, who is one of the most creative play callers in the NFL, and even with the Jets possessing one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, there's no doubt McDaniels will have some schemes to create potential big plays. Tagovailoa is a safe play to add to Black Friday NFL DFS lineups, especially with all the uncertainty in New York's offense limiting the amount of Jets with a high floor.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The speedster leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,222) and touchdowns (nine) and is coming off his fifth 100-yard contest of the season. Hill had 10 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in a 20-13 win over the Raiders last week.

Hill has at least one touchdown in eight of 10 games this season as the Jets are coming off a 32-6 loss to the Bills last week. Hill has been Tagovailoa's unquestioned top target this season with 79 receptions on 108 targets. That's 35 more receptions and 41 more targets over Jaylen Waddle, the No. 2 option in the passing game. It won't be bargain shopping on Black Friday, but expect the seven-time Pro Bowler, who is averaging a career-high 122.2 yards per game, to put together another strong performance worthy of his price tag. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Jets

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.