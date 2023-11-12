Two teams trying to stay alive in the AFC Wild Card race meet on Sunday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4). Both teams are onto backup quarterbacks, for different reasons, so the running backs and wide receivers may draw most of the attention in NFL DFS contests on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are an appealing NFL DFS stack for New York, as are Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams for Las Vegas. However, you'll still need players from other positions to complete your SNF DFS lineups.

Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is coming off a season-high of six catches for 66 yards in Week 9. He also played a season-high of 50 snaps and saw two red zone targets, so a surge in opportunities could make him a high-value option in the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday Night Football. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Raiders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The second-year standout was on a pitch count to start the year as he made his way back from a torn ACL as a rookie. However, those restrictions were lifted in Week 5, and Hall's been among the most productive players since then. He's averaged 110 scrimmage yards per game over his last four, with three total touchdowns over that stretch.

Sunday's showdown presents a mouth-watering matchup for Hall as the Raiders have the second-worst run defense in terms of yards allowed. Also, just four teams have allowed more rushing TDs and just five have given up more yards per carry than the Raiders. The last three starting RBs that Las Vegas has faced have averaged 140.7 yards from scrimmage, and given how much of New York's offense revolves around Hall, he's a must-start for Jets vs. Raiders.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Michael Mayer. The second-round rookie has become more and more involved in the offense after being all but nonexistent to start the year. Mayer had just two total receiving yards through his first four games but has 157 yards over his last five contests.

While the Jets have an elite passing defense, they have been susceptible to tight ends this year. No team has allowed more touchdowns to opposing TEs than New York, as it's given up five to the position on the season. Mayer also has a nice rapport with rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, as both started the year practicing together on the second team before being elevated to starters. Therefore, Mayer is an economical option in the NFL DFS player pool that could allow you to both roster more expensive players and still provide great value at his price tag. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Raiders

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.