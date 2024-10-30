Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was eighth in the NFL in passing yards as a rookie last season. After Houston traded for Stefon Diggs and signed Joe Mixon to go along with talented wide receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Stroud became one of the most targeted quarterbacks in Fantasy football 2024 and for NFL DFS lineups. Stroud has put together quality passing numbers, ranking seventh in passing yards (1,948 yards) and 10th in yards per game (243.5), but his lack of rushing caps his potential as an elite weekly quarterback for NFL DFS picks.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The 23-year-old rushed for 80 yards on 5.0 yards per carry and added a reception for nine yards on three targets in New York's loss to the Patriots last week. Although it hasn't translated to victories, Hall been a far more productive player over the last few weeks, coinciding with the change from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing as offensive play-caller.

Hall is averaging 77 rushing yards as part of 133 total yards per game over three games with Downing calling plays. He had more than 140 total yards in each of the first two games with Downing entering last week while playing more than 80% of snaps in each contest. His snap percentage dropped to 74% last week, but he remains the clear focal point of the New York rushing attack heading into a matchup against the Texans, who rank 24th in yards per rush (4.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver John Metchie III. McClure expects the Texans to ask more of the second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft with Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) out. Metchie had season-highs in receptions (three), yards (29) and targets (four) last week and those were also career-highs in receptions and receiving yards during the regular season over his first two seasons.

Metchie was dealt some bad luck to begin his career when he was diagnosed with leukemia before rookie training camp following his selection out of Alabama. That has slowed his professional development but now with Houston facing receiver injuries, this could be one of his first opportunities to be a featured pass-catcher in the game plan. Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson will likely draw top New York corners like Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, so McClure likes this matchup and opportunity for the young receiver to have a breakout performance in a standalone contest. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Jets

