The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with another 'Monday Night Football' two-game slate, marking the fourth and final time this year that two games will be played on Monday. This time around it is a staggered start with Buccaneers vs. lions starting at 7 p.m. ET, while Texans vs. Seahawks kicks at 10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 6-point favorite, while Seattle is -3. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded at the quarterback position, with Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, and Sam Darnold all set to be in action.

Other players that will likely be popular NFL DFS picks and core pieces of NFL DFS lineups are perennial Pro Bowl candidates like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Injuries, however, will be a factor with players such as Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) listed as questionable and Bucky Irving (foot) already ruled out. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for 'Monday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lions-Bucs, Seahawks-Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football slate is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner's resurgence with the Buccaneers has been nothing short of amazing. In 2024, he threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and posted a passer rating of about 106.8 while also rushing for 378 yards -- all career highs.

Through the early portion of the 2025 season, Mayfield has continued his strong play, throwing 12 touchdowns to only one interception with roughly 1,539 passing yards and a QBR of 71.1. His odds to win the NFL MVP award were in the +2500 to +3000 range before the season started, and he's now listed as a top contender at +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former USC standout has firmly established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. In the 2024 season, he caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 11.0 yards per catch across 17 games.

Through the early portion of the 2025 season, St. Brown has continued his steady production with 44 receptions for 452 yards and six touchdowns, remaining the focal point of Detroit's passing attack. He ranked among the league leaders in catch rate and efficiency last season, hauling in over 80% of his targets while serving as Jared Goff's most reliable weapon. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football'

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

