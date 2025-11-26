Having teams that annually play on Thanksgiving like the Lions and Cowboys, as well as teams that make rare appearances, gives you several options with NFL DFS picks and a daily Fantasy football strategy. You could roster those with proven success on the holiday, like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Or, you could heed the NFL DFS advice of picking those looking to put on a show on, possibly, their only career Turkey Day appearances. Amongst first timers to the NFL Thanksgiving Day tradition are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Ja'Marr Chase.

Joe Burrow is another in the Thanksgiving NFL DFS player pool who is expected to make his debut on the holiday, in addition to suiting up for the first time since Week 2 due to a toe injury, though he is not expected to have Tee Higgins (concussion). How should Burrow's return and Higgins' absence impact your NFL DFS strategy, and which undervalued players should you target? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day

Part of McClure's NFL DFS strategy for Thanksgiving is rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $5,000 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. The 10-time Pro Bowler is having a resurgent season as he's on pace for his first 1,000-yard season since 2022 and is averaging his most yards per catch since 2020. Kelce has at least 73 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of his last two games versus Dallas, and the Cowboys have struggled defending tight ends this year. Just seven teams allow more receptions per game to the position than Dallas, which has seen opposing tight ends average 7.3 catches for 72.7 yards, with one total touchdown, over the last three games. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Bengals running back Chase Brown ($7,200 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings), who has increased his scrimmage yards in each of the last six games, with 130 yards last week. Brown has ranked 11th amongst running backs in Fantasy points over this stretch and has five straight games with at least 100 total yards. Brown averaged 74 scrimmage yards with one total touchdown in his two games versus Baltimore's No. 1 run defense last year, and the Ravens are just 20th versus the run this season. Burrow's expected return should only help Brown, as he should see fewer stacked boxes with a more threatening passing attack. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS lineups

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.