The Week 17 NFL schedule will conclude with the San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 50.5) hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The 49ers (6-9) have had a disappointing, injury-plagued season, while the Lions (13-2) control their own destiny for home-field advantage in the NFC. However, both teams rank top five in yards per play and NFL daily Fantasy players should benefit from a deeper-than-usual NFL DFS player pool for this single-game slate.

Lions receiver Jameson Williams is coming off a career-high 143 receiving yards in a win over the Bears last week and he could be a popular option for NFL DFS lineups. How much exposure should you have to the big-play receiver, and who else should you be targeting for 49ers vs. Lions on Monday Night Football? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Lions vs. Niners on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. A seventh-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings has looked like a talented, though ancillary, piece in the San Francisco offense for years. However, injuries have forced him into a more prominent role in 2024 and he's taken advantage with a handful of impressive performances throughout the season.

Jennings had 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 against the Rams and then had another monster outing with 11 catches for 90 yards and a score against Seattle on Nov. 17. He also turned in seven catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Bears earlier this month and has set new career-highs this season in receptions (63), receiving yards (856) and touchdowns (6). See who else to roster here.

He's also targeting Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. With David Montgomery (knee) out last week, Gibbs piled up a season-high 27 touches and produced 153 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against Chicago. He notched his third 100-yard rushing game of the year and has now scored 15 total touchdowns this year.

Because of the work split throughout the season with Montgomery, Gibbs ranks 28th among running backs in the NFL in snap share (55.0%) and 33rd in opportunity share (51.0%) but he still ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing and fourth among RBs in receiving yards. Meanwhile, he's second to only Derrick Henry in touchdowns this season and you can expect him to continue to make the most of more opportunities with the Lions battling for home-field advantage and Montgomery out again this week. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.