The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader. The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games have an over/under of 44.5 points, meaning fantasy points could be a bit hard to come by. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in their matchup, while the Broncos are -7.5 in the later kick, so those potential game flows could play into NFL DFS strategy. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Tyreek Hill, Breece Hall, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. All are expected to be popular NFL DFS picks and centerpieces of NFL DFS lineups.

Who are the top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Jets and Bengals vs. Broncos, and which daily Fantasy sleepers should you target to differentiate your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Monday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Monday Night Football

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who has an over/under of 221.5 passing yards. As a rookie in 2024, Nix started all 17 games and delivered a solid performance, throwing for 3,775 yards on 376 of 567 attempts with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while adding 430 rushing yards and four rushing scores. His passer rating for 2024 was 93.3, and he finished the season ranked as QB6 in CBS Sports' final fantasy football rankings.

Through three weeks in 2025, Nix's numbers have been more modest: 535 passing yards on 61 of 95 passing (64.2 %), with five touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 83.4. He's also rushed for 71 yards. Nix faces a Bengals defense that has given up 79 points in the team's last two games. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In 2024, Higgins played in 12 games and recorded 73 receptions for 911 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns. He ranked second on the Bengals (behind Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase) in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

In 2025, Higgins has seven catches for 104 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per reception, with one touchdown. With Denver expected to lock reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II on Chase, Higgins could be in line for an increase in targets. In one game gainst the Broncos in 2024, Higgins caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three scores. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the doubleheader on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.